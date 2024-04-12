How much Chesterfield and other National League clubs spent on agent fees in 2023/2024
Chesterfield paid more than £50,000 on agents’ fees in the last year.
Figures published by the Football Association show the Spireites spent a total of £52,722 between February 1 2023 and February 1 2024.
The fees were for new signings and contract renewals.
The Blues spent the fourth highest in the National League - behind York City (£128,902), Oldham Athletic (£82,161) and Southend United (£60,999)
In total, National League, National League North and National League South clubs forked out £715,701.
Town’s money went on the following players:
- Will Grigg
- Tom Naylor
- Bailey Hobson
- Ryan Boot
- Michael Jacobs
- James Berry
- Jesurun Uchegbulam (new contract)
- Branden Horton (new contract)
- Liam Mandeville (new contract)
- Tyrone Williams (new contract)
- Jamie Grimes (new contract)
- Ryheem Sheckleford (new contract)
