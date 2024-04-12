How much Chesterfield and other National League clubs spent on agent fees in 2023/2024

Chesterfield paid more than £50,000 on agents’ fees in the last year.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Figures published by the Football Association show the Spireites spent a total of £52,722 between February 1 2023 and February 1 2024.

The fees were for new signings and contract renewals.

The Blues spent the fourth highest in the National League - behind York City (£128,902), Oldham Athletic (£82,161) and Southend United (£60,999)

Tom Naylor.Tom Naylor.
Tom Naylor.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total, National League, National League North and National League South clubs forked out £715,701.

Town’s money went on the following players:

  • Will Grigg
  • Tom Naylor
  • Bailey Hobson
  • Ryan Boot
  • Michael Jacobs
  • James Berry
  • Jesurun Uchegbulam (new contract)
  • Branden Horton (new contract)
  • Liam Mandeville (new contract)
  • Tyrone Williams (new contract)
  • Jamie Grimes (new contract)
  • Ryheem Sheckleford (new contract)
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldSpireitesFootball AssociationBluesYork CityNational League SouthNational League North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.