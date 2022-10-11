How former Chesterfield players who left in summer are doing at their new clubs

Some of them have gone to play at a higher level, others are still in the National league and some are playing in the divisions below the Spireites.
Let’s see who has been doing what so far...
1. Scott Loach
The experienced goalkeeper joined League One Derby County on a free transfer. He has not started a league game yet but has been in the matchday squad 10 times. He has also started two Papa John's Trophy matches - beating Grimsby Town 3-1, and losing 7-6 on penalties against Mansfield after a 1-1 draw. The Rams, now managed by Paul Warne, are currently 10th.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Melvin Minter
The 27-year-old has made 10 appearances for Concord Rangers, currently third from bottom of the National League South.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Fraser Kerr
The centre-back is still in the National League with newly-promoted York City. He has made 12 appearances and got on the scoresheet twice. He could face Chesterfield later this month on October 25. The Minstermen are going well so far, sitting in the last play-off spot.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Alex Whittle
Like Kerr, Whittle is also at York, making nine appearances in total. He chipped in with some goals for the Spireites last season but he is yet to get off the mark for his new club. Another one who could face his former club soon.
Photo: Tina Jenner