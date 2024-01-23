News you can trust since 1855
How fans rate the matchday experience at Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium, plus how it ranks against National League rivals Barnet, Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic and Gateshead

There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 15:55 GMT

From modern arenas such as Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good matchday experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google.

All ratings are out of five stars, with ratings accurate as of 23rd January.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium has a positive rating from fans for its matchday experience.

1.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium has a positive rating from fans for its matchday experience.

4.5 (31 reviews)

2. Westminster Waste Stadium (Bromley)

4.5 (31 reviews) Photo: Julian Finney

4.4 (42 reviews)

3. LNER Community Stadium (York City)

4.4 (42 reviews) Photo: Ashley Allen

4.4 (14 reviews)

4. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (14 reviews) Photo: Ryan Pierse

