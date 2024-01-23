From modern arenas such as Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good matchday experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google.

All ratings are out of five stars, with ratings accurate as of 23rd January.

