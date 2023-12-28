Win your home games and you wont go far wrong over the course of the season.

Three points at home and an away draw is often the mythical target with the reward of a 2 point per game average.

But which are the teams making most advantage of home turf this season and who has work to do in 2024?

Here we have all the answers courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

1 . Chesterfield - 31pts 11 10 1 0 34:16 18 31

2 . Bromley - 29pts 13 9 2 2 25:13 12 29

3 . Barnet - 26pts 12 8 2 2 26:15 11 26