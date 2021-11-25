How 'dynamite' James Rowe has transformed Chesterfield in his first year in charge

James Rowe has been in charge of Chesterfield for a year.

The 39-year-old was unknown to the majority of Spireites fans when he was appointed on November 26 last year but they sing that he is ‘dynamite’ now.

Floundering at the bottom of the fifth tier and staring down the barrel of another relegation battle, the owners made a bold move which was a risk but one which has turned out to be a masterstroke.

Rowe’s sharp, bright, imaginative and innovative approach is very much in line with the leadership at the top of the club and you can see why they plucked for him.

Exactly one year on from his appointment Town are top of the same league that they sat 21st in when he took over, which says it all. He has a win percentage of more than 60 and has accumulated a staggering 101 points from 50 National League matches, as well as a play-off finish.

His recruitment for the most part has been excellent, the culture has been turned upside down and the fans are following in great numbers home and away.

There are players now at the club who could be sold for good money and a significant profit, the players who are injured are rallying around those who are not and there is a totally different feel to matchdays now.

He has been well-backed by the board, but so have other previous managers while the club has been in the National League and look at how that worked out.

Rowe has also earned the right to spend a bit of money because the players he has brought in for free will earn the club some pennies for a rainy day.

It is no surprise that he is attracting attention and it seems inevitable there will be more approaches for him in the future but the grass is not always greener on the other side, as they say, and I think Chesterfield can do a lot for Rowe’s career and vice versa.