Chesterfield most expensive season-ticket will cost fans £475 for the season.

With the club is faced with increased costs, there have been small increases to ticket prices, as Chesterfield plot for the long-awaited return to the Football League.

Chief executive John Croot said: “We are mindful of the financial constraints faced by everyone at the moment but after freezing prices once again for this season, we have been forced to make small increases, in line with inflation.

“We want to keep improving on and off the field and supporting the club by buying a season ticket is one of the main ways fans can help generate the crucial revenue needed to provide Paul Cook with a competitive playing budget to help us achieve our goal of returning to the EFL.”

Price wise it costs more than double the most expensive season-ticket at Borehamwood and more expensive than the equivalent ticket offered by Hartlepool and Rochdale.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 20 of the 24 clubs in National League, running from lowest to highest. (Barnet, Bromley, Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors prices not currently available).

