The World Cup in Qatar starts on Sunday, November 20 and ends on Sunday, December 18. It is the first time it has ever been held in winter.

The Premier League will pause after the games on November 12 and 13 before resuming on Boxing Day. The Championship will take a break from November 13 and get back underway on December 10. League One and League Two will continue throughout the World Cup but individual fixtures could be postponed if certain criteria is met.

The National League will also continue as normal during the World Cup, but some matches could be moved on a case-by-case basis.

England are in Group B with Iran (Nov 21), USA (Nov 25) and Wales (Nov 29) but none of these games clash with any Spireites fixtures (Town are at home to Solihull Moors on Nov 19 and at home to Woking on Nov 26).

However, there could be some clashes in the knockout stages depending on where the Three Lions finish in the group.

For example, if Gareth Southgate’s men finish runners-up in Group B their last-16 encounter which would likely be against Netherlands, would be on the same day as Chesterfield’s trip to Halifax on Saturday, December 3. But if they win the group they would play the following day on Sunday. In the EFL, Stevenage have already moved their game against Barrow to the Friday night in case of a clash.

In terms of the quarter-final, if England win the group, then there would be a clash with the home game against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, December 10. The Three Lions’ opposition is likely to be France. But if they finish runners-up in the group they would play the day before on Friday.

For the semi-final, if England finish runners-up and make it through to the last four where they would likely face Belgium or Portugal, then it would clash with the visit to Wrexham on Tuesday, December 13. But if they win the group they would play the following day on Wednesday prorbably against Spain, Germany or Brazil. There is a further complication because Wales are in England’s group and they could also be in action even if England aren’t.