How Chesterfield's average gate this season compares to Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Barnet, Rochdale, York City, Hartlepool United and the rest of the National League
Chesterfield are favourites for the National League title this season.
They will be roared on by big crowds no matter where they play as they push for promotion.
But just how well backed are Chesterfield and how do their crowds compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?
Here’s the average attendance of every club, with average attendance going from lowest to highest.
