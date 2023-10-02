News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

How Chesterfield trio are doing at loan clubs

Three Chesterfield players have been making good contributions at their loan clubs.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Laurence Maguire is on loan at Crawley Town until the end of January and he is yet to experience defeat at the Reds.

The defender has made six appearances, scoring twice, including in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Sutton United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Loz’ has helped Crawley jump to second in the table after going six unbeaten. He has played 90 minutes in all of their last three matches.

Laurence Maguire is currently on loan at Crawley Town.Laurence Maguire is currently on loan at Crawley Town.
Laurence Maguire is currently on loan at Crawley Town.
Most Popular

Fellow defender Bailey Clements, who is at Eastleigh for a month, made his Spitfires debut in a 3-2 win at Halifax on Saturday. The left-back played the full 90 minutes at The Shay.

Eastleigh, under new manager Richard Hill, have climbed to 13th and are just two points off the play-offs.

Midfielder Bailey Hobson, who is at Kidderminster Harriers for a month, was on the losing side as they were defeated 2-1 at home to Barnet but the youngster played the full 90 minutes and he has received lots of praise after scoring his first goal for the club in the previous game against Oldham Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maguire is next in action on Tuesday night as Crawley visit Doncaster Rovers, while Clements could make his first home start for Eastleigh against Ebbsfleet United, while Hobson’s Kiddy travel to in-form Dorking Wanderers.

Related topics:ChesterfieldCrawley TownEastleighSutton UnitedHalifax