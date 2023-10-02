Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laurence Maguire is on loan at Crawley Town until the end of January and he is yet to experience defeat at the Reds.

The defender has made six appearances, scoring twice, including in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Sutton United.

‘Loz’ has helped Crawley jump to second in the table after going six unbeaten. He has played 90 minutes in all of their last three matches.

Fellow defender Bailey Clements, who is at Eastleigh for a month, made his Spitfires debut in a 3-2 win at Halifax on Saturday. The left-back played the full 90 minutes at The Shay.

Eastleigh, under new manager Richard Hill, have climbed to 13th and are just two points off the play-offs.

Midfielder Bailey Hobson, who is at Kidderminster Harriers for a month, was on the losing side as they were defeated 2-1 at home to Barnet but the youngster played the full 90 minutes and he has received lots of praise after scoring his first goal for the club in the previous game against Oldham Athletic.

