How Chesterfield striker Nathan Tyson performed on his Alfreton Town debut

Tyson, 39, has joined the Reds on loan for one month to get some minutes under his belt.

The forward has made just one start for Chesterfield this season.

He made his Alfreton debut in the 1-0 home defeat to Blyth Spartans on Saturday, playing 74 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Tyson has joined Alfreton Town on loan for one month.

Assessing Tyson’s performance, Heath said: “He did okay.

"It is just about trying to get him up to speed because he has not played a lot of football and we knew that.

"He will have an impact for us, we have got him for a month to get him to where we want to get him, it is just he has not played for a while.

"Defensively he has done a lot of work today and he has done that stoutly.

"We have seen glimpses of his pace and he delivered a great ball into the box where probably we could have done better.

“We knew he wasn’t going to come in and ‘bang’ because he just needs to get up to speed.”

As well as Tyson, it is thought midfielder Jak McCourt and striker Stefan Payne have been made available for loan.