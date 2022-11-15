No, this is not the start of a cheesy Christmas cracker joke.

Between them they have amassed 33 appearances, including 26 starts, but they are yet to experience a single defeat this season in a Chesterfield shirt.

We have to highlight that Dobra missed six weeks of the campaign between the end of August and the middle of October with an ankle injury, but the 21-year-old still has a very impressive record of 13 appearances, 12 starts, 10 wins and three draws. Not forgetting the three goals and four assists he has notched up either.

Mike Jones is yet to lose a game for Chesterfield.

It was a bit of a slow burner for Jones at the beginning of the season, having only played eight minutes of league action before October. But the 35-year-old has not looked back since making his first start against Anstey Nomads in the FA Cup. That was the first of seven successive starts, winning six and drawing one, including three clean sheets and a number of man of the match performances. His displays in front of the back four have helped shore up the side defensively and he is one of the first names on teamsheet now.

Left-back Clements got his chance due to Branden Horton’s suspension and he has taken it with both hands. Fair enough, it is only a small sample size, but Chesterfield have won all four games that the 22-year-old has started. His 100 per cent record also includes a goal, an assist and two clean sheets. Horton can count himself a bit unlucky because he ‘took one for the team’ late on against Boreham Wood, resulting in a second yellow card, but he has got a fight on his hands now to get back in the team.

Whelan also deserves a mention. Many probably wondered whether his Blues career was over (again) after he was loaned out to Aldershot Town for a month but since his return he has made six appearances, including starting the last three, and is yet to be on the losing side.