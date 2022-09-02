The transfer could not get over the line before the 11pm transfer window deadline on Thursday so he remains a Spireites player.

The big question now is what frame of mind will he be in and will he be included in the matchday squad this weekend?

All attention now turns to facing the Latics, who are currently 15th after two wins, two draws and two defeats from their first six games following relegation last season.

The Blues, meanwhile, top the table after starting the season unbeaten.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up at Boundary Park...

Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield - predicted Spireites line-up Chesterfield are back in action against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Lucas Covolan - GK The experienced stopper is back in the side after completing his suspension and has given a good account of himself in the last two matches.

Jeff King - RB King has started the season in good form and got an assist last time out at Altrincham.

Tyrone Williams - CB The centre-back scored his first goal for the club against Altrincham on Monday.