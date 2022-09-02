How Chesterfield could line-up at Oldham Athletic in National League clash
Chesterfield travel to Oldham Athletic on Saturday after a hectic couple of days in which they thought they were losing star man Kabongo Tshimanga before his proposed move to Birmingham City fell through late on.
By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:25 am
The transfer could not get over the line before the 11pm transfer window deadline on Thursday so he remains a Spireites player.
The big question now is what frame of mind will he be in and will he be included in the matchday squad this weekend?
All attention now turns to facing the Latics, who are currently 15th after two wins, two draws and two defeats from their first six games following relegation last season.
The Blues, meanwhile, top the table after starting the season unbeaten.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up at Boundary Park...
