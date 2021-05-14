Chesterfield host Wealdstone on Satuday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Wealdstone

The Spireites face a struggling Wealdstone team on Saturday who have lost eight successive matches and have not scored in any of their last six.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:12 pm

James Rowe’s men could take a big step towards securing a place in the play-offs with victory at the Technique.

The Blues should be full of confidence after back-to-back 4-1 wins.

Wealdstone won the reverse fixture 3-2 at the start of the season but a lot has changed since then for Town.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted line-up...

1. James Montgomery - GK

Started the last two - both wins - so you would have to think he will continue in goal.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Josef Yarney - RCB

Came in for the injured Kerr on Tuesday night. Performed well and scored.

Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD

3. Gavin Gunning - CB

Will be assessed again. No more midweek games will benefit him given his injury situation.

Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

Had a good game against King's Lynn.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

