How Chesterfield could line-up against Wealdstone
The Spireites face a struggling Wealdstone team on Saturday who have lost eight successive matches and have not scored in any of their last six.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:12 pm
James Rowe’s men could take a big step towards securing a place in the play-offs with victory at the Technique.
The Blues should be full of confidence after back-to-back 4-1 wins.
Wealdstone won the reverse fixture 3-2 at the start of the season but a lot has changed since then for Town.
Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted line-up...
