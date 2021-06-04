Chesterfield play Notts County in the play-offs on Saturday. Pictured: Curtis Weston in action against Halifax.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Notts County in play-off clash

The Spireites are in play-off action when they face Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:24 pm

James Rowe’s men finished the season with four wins from their last five to secure sixth spot.

Notts won at the Technique Stadium in November, but Town got revenge in February.

Despite facing each other twice already this season this will be the first time that managers James Rowe and Ian Burchnall have gone head-to-head.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield starting line-up for the big clash...

1. James Montgomery - GK

Made one top save against Halifax at 1-1 which proved crucial.

2. Will Evans - RCB

Can't fault him since returning to the side.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB

Seems to have got over the worst of his injury niggles.

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

Played a big part in Town's winner at Halifax.

