James Rowe’s men finished the season with four wins from their last five to secure sixth spot.

Notts won at the Technique Stadium in November, but Town got revenge in February.

Despite facing each other twice already this season this will be the first time that managers James Rowe and Ian Burchnall have gone head-to-head.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield starting line-up for the big clash...

1. James Montgomery - GK Made one top save against Halifax at 1-1 which proved crucial.

2. Will Evans - RCB Can't fault him since returning to the side.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB Seems to have got over the worst of his injury niggles.

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB Played a big part in Town's winner at Halifax.