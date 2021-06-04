How Chesterfield could line-up against Notts County in play-off clash
The Spireites are in play-off action when they face Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:24 pm
James Rowe’s men finished the season with four wins from their last five to secure sixth spot.
Notts won at the Technique Stadium in November, but Town got revenge in February.
Despite facing each other twice already this season this will be the first time that managers James Rowe and Ian Burchnall have gone head-to-head.
Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield starting line-up for the big clash...
