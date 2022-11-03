How Chesterfield could line-up against Northampton Town in FA Cup clash
League Two promotion contenders Northampton Town visit Chesterfield in the FA Cup first round this Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The Cobblers, who agonisingly missed out on promotion to League One last season on the final day, are up there once again.
They have only won one of their last seven games but they have the division’s top scorer in Sam Hoskins, who has 12 goals in 13 appearances.
Chesterfield go into this one on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, including three successive wins at home.
Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up for this one...
