The Cobblers, who agonisingly missed out on promotion to League One last season on the final day, are up there once again.

They have only won one of their last seven games but they have the division’s top scorer in Sam Hoskins, who has 12 goals in 13 appearances.

Chesterfield go into this one on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, including three successive wins at home.

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up for this one...

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK He has started the last six games and that will continue this weekend with Lucas Covolan still out injured. He is in good form.

2. Jeff King - RB There could be a temptation to start Ryheem Sheckleford and rest King for Tuesday night's trip to Wealdstone. But King started in the last round against Anstey Nomads and he will be keen to test himself against League Two opposition.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB The centre-back has scored three goals this season.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB Grimes has started all 18 games in all competitions so far.