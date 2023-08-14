News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield are in action away at Oxford City on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield are in action away at Oxford City on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.
How Chesterfield could line-up against newly-promoted Oxford City

Chesterfield will be hoping to make it three wins out of three when they visit newly-promoted Oxford City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

The Spireites have beaten Dorking Wanderers and AFC Fylde so far, scoring four goals in both matches.

The Hoops, meanwhile, are playing at this level for the first time in their history and have lost 5-2 at Aldershot Town and 1-0 at home to Rochdale.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up on Tuesday night...

Already a fans' favourite. Made a string of good saves on Saturday. This fixture presents a decent opportunity to get his first clean sheet.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

Already a fans' favourite. Made a string of good saves on Saturday. This fixture presents a decent opportunity to get his first clean sheet. Photo: Alex Livesey

Some fans are calling for Jeff King to return at right-back but it's two wins from two and Paul Cook doesn't tend to change a winning team.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

Some fans are calling for Jeff King to return at right-back but it's two wins from two and Paul Cook doesn't tend to change a winning team. Photo: Tina Jenner

Tyrone Williams was forced off at half-time on Saturday with a hamstring problem and Danny Webb said he is a doubt for Tuesday night. Palmer replaced him so you would think he will come in again if needed.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Tyrone Williams was forced off at half-time on Saturday with a hamstring problem and Danny Webb said he is a doubt for Tuesday night. Palmer replaced him so you would think he will come in again if needed. Photo: Tina Jenner

He was immense against AFC Fylde, in my opinion, and was a man of the match contender.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He was immense against AFC Fylde, in my opinion, and was a man of the match contender. Photo: Tina Jenner

