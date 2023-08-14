How Chesterfield could line-up against newly-promoted Oxford City
Chesterfield will be hoping to make it three wins out of three when they visit newly-promoted Oxford City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST
The Spireites have beaten Dorking Wanderers and AFC Fylde so far, scoring four goals in both matches.
The Hoops, meanwhile, are playing at this level for the first time in their history and have lost 5-2 at Aldershot Town and 1-0 at home to Rochdale.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up on Tuesday night...
Page 1 of 4