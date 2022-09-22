News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield take on Maidstone United on Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Maidstone United in National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their best ever start to a season when they visit Maidstone United on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:38 pm

The Spireites will go 10 games unbeaten at the start of a season for the first time in the club’s history if they avoid defeat in Kent.

The hosts are 15th after winning promotion from the National League South last season.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up this weekend...

1. Lucas Covolan - GK

The on-loan goalkeeper has recorded just the one clean sheet so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Jeff King - RB

The full-back has chipped in with three goals so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

The centre-back has started every game this season.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He scored his first goal of the season last weekend.

Photo: Tina Jenner

ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireitesNational League SouthBlues
