How Chesterfield could line-up against Maidstone United in National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their best ever start to a season when they visit Maidstone United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:38 pm
The Spireites will go 10 games unbeaten at the start of a season for the first time in the club’s history if they avoid defeat in Kent.
The hosts are 15th after winning promotion from the National League South last season.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up this weekend...
Page 1 of 4