Chesterfield take on Maidenhead United at the Technique Stadium this Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Maidenhead United in National League clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to go 11 games unbeaten when they host Maidenhead United on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:55 pm

The table-topping Spireites have made their best ever start to a season in the club’s history.

But next opponents Maidenhead, currently 18th, always prove to be a tricky customer and Saturday will probably be no different.

Let’s take a look at how Paul Cook’s men could line-up...

1. Lucas Covolan - GK

He made some excellent stops last week in the win at Maidstone in what was probably his best performance so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

With Jeff King suspended for this clash, Sheckleford is set to make his debut against his former club.

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

He wasn't at his best down in Kent last Saturday but he will keep the shirt.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper has started every game so far this season.

Photo: Tina Jenner

