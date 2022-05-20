Chesterfield take on Halifax in the play-off eliminator at The Shay on Tuesday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against FC Halfax Town in National League play-off eliminator

Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town in the National League play-off eliminator on Tuesday night.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:18 am

The Spireites finished seventh in the table, while the Shaymen secured fourth so they get home advantage.

The winner will advance to the semi-finals where they will be away to Solihull Moors on Sunday, May 29.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up at The Shay...

1. Scott Loach - GK

He recorded a much-needed clean sheet last week, his 16th of the season.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Jeff King - RB

Paul Cook says he intends to stick with 4-2-3-1 now so King will not be as advanced but will still be encouraged to get forward. He faced some jeers when he returned to his former club last month and can probably expect the same again.

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

The 27-year-old had a good game against Woking and should keep his place.

Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Jamie Grimes - LCB

Gavin Gunning was not in the squad last weekend and he has had injury issues so Grimes should continue alongside Williams.

Photo: Tina Jenner

