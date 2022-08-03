The Spireites head to Meadowbank to take on the newly-promoted side this Saturday.

Town have brought in 12 new players this summer and we will see a good chunk of those start this weekend.

The starting line-up looks pretty easy to predict unless there are any last-minute injuries, but naming the five substitutes is much harder.

Here’s what we think Chesterfield’s matchday squad could be...

1. Lucas Covolan - GK The Port Vale loanee is currently the only goalkeeper on the books.

2. Jeff King - RB He has carried on where he left off last season with a couple of assists in pre-season and showed signs of improving defensively.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB The centre-back has had a solid pre-season and looks to be ahead of new signing Joe Cook at the moment.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB The towering defender has captain the side in pre-season.