The Spireites head to Meadowbank to take on the newly-promoted side this Saturday.
Town have brought in 12 new players this summer and we will see a good chunk of those start this weekend.
The starting line-up looks pretty easy to predict unless there are any last-minute injuries, but naming the five substitutes is much harder.
Here’s what we think Chesterfield’s matchday squad could be...
1. Lucas Covolan - GK
The Port Vale loanee is currently the only goalkeeper on the books.
2. Jeff King - RB
He has carried on where he left off last season with a couple of assists in pre-season and showed signs of improving defensively.
The centre-back has had a solid pre-season and looks to be ahead of new signing Joe Cook at the moment.
Tyrone Williams - CB
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The towering defender has captain the side in pre-season.
