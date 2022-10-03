How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge in National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.
By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:09 pm
The Spireites suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday against Maidenhead United, a result which left them third in the table.
The 14th-placed Daggers will also be looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...
