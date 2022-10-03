News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge in National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:09 pm

The Spireites suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday against Maidenhead United, a result which left them third in the table.

The 14th-placed Daggers will also be looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...

1. Lucas Covolan - GK

The stopper produced some good saves on Saturday and he will be desparate to keep a clean sheet after recording just one in eight so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Jeff King - RB

King is available again after completing his one-match ban on Saturday and should come back in for Ryheem Sheckleford.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

Had a shaky few performances defensively but did score his second goal of the season against Maidenhead United last time out.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The centre-back was below-par at the weekend so he will be aiming to bounce back.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Dagenham and RedbridgeChesterfieldSpireitesNational LeagueMaidenhead United
Next Page
Page 1 of 4