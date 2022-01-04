The Spireites head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the hope of causing the greatest FA Cup shock of all time against European champions Chelsea.

Every Town player will be desperate to make the starting line-up, and it will be interesting to see what approach manager James Rowe takes.

Clubs can select nine players on the bench in the FA Cup and make five substitutions.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield XI:

1. Scott Loach - GK The 33-year-old has recorded 12 clean sheets this season, 11 in the league and one in the FA Cup. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2. Fraser Kerr - RCB With Tyrone Williams cup-tied, I would expect Kerr to come back into the side on the right of the three-man defence. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3. Gavin Gunning - CB The skipper came off just after the hour against King's Lynn Town with fatigue but James Rowe said it was nothing serious. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

4. Jamie Grimes - LCB I would not be surprised to see Grimes, who had been excellent before the Covid outbreak, return to the line-up with Whittle pushing further forward. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales