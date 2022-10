The fourth-placed Spireites entertain fifth-placed Boreham who are yet to lose away from home this season.

Wood have former Town man Will Evans in their ranks, while Kabongo Tshimanga could face his former club.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK He is in good form after making some key saves in the last two games.

2. Jeff King - RB Five goals for the season now and two in his last two.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB The defender has started the last two league matches after missing out against Eastleigh.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB The skipper has started every game this season.