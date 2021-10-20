How Chesterfield could line-up against Boreham Wood in big clash in National League

Having secured their place in the FA Cup first round last weekend, the Spireites return to National League action against in-form Boreham.

Both sides have only lost one game each in this campaign and are separated by just two points in the table.

Town striker Kabongo Tshimanga will face his former club for the first time, while ex-Spireites Will Evans and Scott Boden will be in the visiting camp.

Here’s Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield predicted line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK He was rested for the FA Cup tie at Curzon Ashton but he will no doubt return between the sticks on Saturday. He has six clean sheets so far this season. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Fraser Kerr - RCB Recovered from his ankle knock against Southend to play against Curzon. He has had a strong start to the season. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Gavin Gunning - CB The captain was rested for the FA Cup tie but will be back for this one. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB He got an assist last time out and played really well in general. Photo: Tina Jenner