Chesterfield start their 2025/2026 League Two campaign at home to Barrow this Saturday and they will be hoping to get off to a positive start in front of a big crowd at the SMH Group Stadium.
Let’s take a look at how they could line-up...
1. Zach Hemming - GK
One of eight new signings this summer. Based on team selections in pre-season it looks like he has the number one shirt but Ryan Boot wrestled it back off Max Thompson last season and no doubt it will be his aim to do the same again. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB
Devan Tanton probably would have started but he has now been ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks with an ankle injury. Daley-Campbell will be hoping to stay out of the treatment room himself after an injury-hit season last time out. There's also Ryheem Sheckleford but he hasn't featured much in pre-season. Photo: Tom Morris
3. Chey Dunkley - CB
Having missed a large chunk of last season with a neck injury, it will feel like having a new signing at the heart of the defence. Dominant in both boxes, the clean sheet count should improve and you'd fancy him to chip in with a few goals as well. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean - CB
Dunkley and McFadzean have been the main centre-back pairing throughout pre-season and there's no reason to think it will be any different this weekend. The experienced duo have been there, done it and got the t-shirt. They should provide some steel to the back-line. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.