Chesterfield host Barrow on the first day of the League Two season on Saturday.placeholder image
Chesterfield host Barrow on the first day of the League Two season on Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Barrow in League Two season opener

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
The wait is finally over!

Chesterfield start their 2025/2026 League Two campaign at home to Barrow this Saturday and they will be hoping to get off to a positive start in front of a big crowd at the SMH Group Stadium.

Let’s take a look at how they could line-up...

One of eight new signings this summer. Based on team selections in pre-season it looks like he has the number one shirt but Ryan Boot wrestled it back off Max Thompson last season and no doubt it will be his aim to do the same again.

1. Zach Hemming - GK

One of eight new signings this summer. Based on team selections in pre-season it looks like he has the number one shirt but Ryan Boot wrestled it back off Max Thompson last season and no doubt it will be his aim to do the same again. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Devan Tanton probably would have started but he has now been ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks with an ankle injury. Daley-Campbell will be hoping to stay out of the treatment room himself after an injury-hit season last time out. There's also Ryheem Sheckleford but he hasn't featured much in pre-season.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell - RB

Devan Tanton probably would have started but he has now been ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks with an ankle injury. Daley-Campbell will be hoping to stay out of the treatment room himself after an injury-hit season last time out. There's also Ryheem Sheckleford but he hasn't featured much in pre-season. Photo: Tom Morris

Photo Sales
Having missed a large chunk of last season with a neck injury, it will feel like having a new signing at the heart of the defence. Dominant in both boxes, the clean sheet count should improve and you'd fancy him to chip in with a few goals as well.

3. Chey Dunkley - CB

Having missed a large chunk of last season with a neck injury, it will feel like having a new signing at the heart of the defence. Dominant in both boxes, the clean sheet count should improve and you'd fancy him to chip in with a few goals as well. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Dunkley and McFadzean have been the main centre-back pairing throughout pre-season and there's no reason to think it will be any different this weekend. The experienced duo have been there, done it and got the t-shirt. They should provide some steel to the back-line.

4. Kyle McFadzean - CB

Dunkley and McFadzean have been the main centre-back pairing throughout pre-season and there's no reason to think it will be any different this weekend. The experienced duo have been there, done it and got the t-shirt. They should provide some steel to the back-line. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice