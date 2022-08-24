How Chesterfield could line-up against Barnet in early top of the table clash
Chesterfield will go top of the National League with a win against current leaders Barnet.
By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:41 am
The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten after four matches and they clash under the lights at the Technique Stadium on Friday night.
Town have won two and drawn two, while Dean Brennan’s men have won three and drawn one.
The Blues will knock Barnet off top spot with a victory, at least until Saturday afternoon when the rest of the division are in action.
Let’s take a look at how Chesterfield could line-up for this one...
