How Chesterfield could line-up against Barnet in early top of the table clash

The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten after four matches and they clash under the lights at the Technique Stadium on Friday night.

Town have won two and drawn two, while Dean Brennan’s men have won three and drawn one.

The Blues will knock Barnet off top spot with a victory, at least until Saturday afternoon when the rest of the division are in action.

Let’s take a look at how Chesterfield could line-up for this one...

1. Lucas Covolan - GK Ross Fitzsimons has performed well but I am expecting Covolan to return in net after completing his three-match ban. He owes everyone some big performances. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2. Jeff King - RB The full-back has made a bright start to the season, scoring once. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3. Tyrone Williams - CB The centre-back has started all four games so far. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

4. Jamie Grimes - CB The captain put in a solid display against Notts County last time out. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales