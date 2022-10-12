News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield take on Anstey Nomads in the FA Cup on Saturday. Could Bailey Clements get a start?

How Chesterfield could line-up against Anstey Nomads in FA Cup

Chesterfield are in FA Cup action this Saturday when they travel to ninth tier side Anstey Nomads.

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago

The Spireites will be firm favourites for this fourth round qualifying clash in front of the BBC cameras (12.30pm KO).

Anstey are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition and play four divisions below Town.

The winner will progress to the first round proper.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK

Lucas Covolan is set to be out for a while with an ankle injury so Fitzsimons should get a run in the side now. There's a chance third-choice Luke Chadwick could start this one but I think it makes it sense for Fitzsimons to get some match sharpness ahead of returning to league action the following weekend.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

The right-back has only made one start since signing in the summer so this would be a good opportunity to get some minutes.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Joe Cook - CB

The young centre-back made an encouraging debut at Eastleigh last Saturday. He went off with cramp but he should start again.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

4. Laurence Maguire - CB

Maguire is yet to start a game yet this season and has been limited to just sub appearances. This match should give him a chance to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldSpireitesBBCBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 3