The Spireites will be firm favourites for this fourth round qualifying clash in front of the BBC cameras (12.30pm KO).
Anstey are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition and play four divisions below Town.
The winner will progress to the first round proper.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...
1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK
Lucas Covolan is set to be out for a while with an ankle injury so Fitzsimons should get a run in the side now. There's a chance third-choice Luke Chadwick could start this one but I think it makes it sense for Fitzsimons to get some match sharpness ahead of returning to league action the following weekend.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
The right-back has only made one start since signing in the summer so this would be a good opportunity to get some minutes.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Joe Cook - CB
The young centre-back made an encouraging debut at Eastleigh last Saturday. He went off with cramp but he should start again.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire - CB
Maguire is yet to start a game yet this season and has been limited to just sub appearances. This match should give him a chance to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.
Photo: Tina Jenner