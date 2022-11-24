How Chesterfield could line-up against AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their place in the FA Cup third round for a second successive season this weekend.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
The Spireites travel to League Two AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Both sides are in great form, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.
A money-spinning third round tie against one of the Premier League big boys could await the winners.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...
Page 1 of 3