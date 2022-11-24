Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their place in the FA Cup third round for a second successive season this weekend.

The Spireites travel to League Two AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Both sides are in great form, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.

A money-spinning third round tie against one of the Premier League big boys could await the winners.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...

Ross Fitzsimons - GK The stopper is in great form and has played a big part in the eight-game unbeaten run.

Jeff King - RB King has 12 goal contributions - the highest amount in the squad - with six goals and six assists this season.

Tyrone Williams - CB The centre-back has been consistently good for several weeks now after a bit of a wobble earlier in the season.

Jamie Grimes - CB The defender is yet to miss a game this season.