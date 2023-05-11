Spireites assistant manager Danny will of course be in the dugout as Chesterfield aim to overcome Notts County in the National League play-off final on Saturday.

And in the stands will be his mum, dad, girlfriend and brother.

“My brother wants to sit behind the goal with all the loud ones and have a real sing-song,” Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb.

His dad David knows all about tasting success at Wembley, having scored the winner for Chelsea against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final replay.

David has also experienced defeat at Wembley when he was manager of Brentford, losing 1-0 to Crewe Alexandra in a Second Division play-off final in 1997.

And Danny himself has suffered heartache at the ‘home of football’ when he was a coach at Leyton Orient, losing the 2019 FA Trophy 1-0 to AFC Fylde, with now Spireites player, Danny Rowe, scoring the winner.

So ahead of this weekend Danny said that his dad’s advice was simple: “Win! Just win.You have got to go and win.”

With Danny now having been at the Blues for two years, dad David is fully invested in Chesterfield the football club and the town.

Danny smiled: “He gets a bit fascinated with the Crooked Spire, he stands and stares at it when he walks past it, he is very interested in it. He loves it.”

The two clearly have a close bond and football has been a big part of that. Where once it was Danny watching his dad play, now his dad comes to see Danny in the dugout.

“It is probably the most emotional I have seen him against Bromley,” Danny said. “When the whistle went I looked up in the stand – it was probably the most emotional I have seen him. It means a lot. Any dad would be cheering on their son’s achievements, whatever field or industry you are in.

"It is like anything, if your boy is happy, your dad is happy, and I am happy, so he is happy. And believe me if we win he will be even happier!”

David’s connection to Chesterfield obviously comes through Danny but he has some tales of his own of facing the legendary John Duncan.

“He came up against him a lot, when dad managed Brentford and Southend,” Danny explained. “He was very fond of John. He went to the old ground (Satergate) a lot and said what a great atmosphere it was under the lights.”

A win for Chesterfield would secure their return to the EFL for the first time since 2018. But they are up against a Notts County side who racked up more than 100 points and 100 goals.

So has Danny allowed himself to dream about what it would be like to get his hands on the trophy?

”Yeah, you do,” he added. “You can give it all the cliches about staying focused but you do when you get a bit of time on your own You think about the great outcomes and then a little negative one might pop in your mind and then you have to whack yourself in the cheek to get it out the other side!

“It is going to be very emotional. When we get there the emotions have to dial down a little bit – normal warm-ups, normal routines, normal everything kicks in. Try and block out the stadium and the occasion best you can. If we stick to the game-plan and the players turn up it could be a fantastic day.