Will we see some international stars? Will it mainly be youngsters? Will it be a mix of both?
The Champions League winners are in action tonight against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final so some selections may depend on what happens this evening, but this is his predicted line-up as things stand...
1. Marcus Bettinelli - GK
The 29-year-old's former clubs include Fulham, Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley and Dartford. He joined Chelsea on a two-year deal last June. He has represented England Under-21s earlier in his career.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Xavier Simons - RWB
The versatile youngster, 18, started Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Brentford in December, the club he joined the Blues from in 2016. He is involved with England at youth level. He can also play in midfield.
Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Cesar Azpilicueta - CB
The experienced Spanish defender has won the Premier League twice, FA Cup three times, Europa League twice, Champions League and EFL Cup with Chelsea. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since joining the club in 2012. Trevoh Chalobah could start if fit but he is struggling with a hamstring injury.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Xavier Mbuyamba - CB
The Dutch under-19 international joined Chelsea last August after leaving Barcelona. He has made four appearances in the EFL Trophy this season.
Photo: Alex Burstow