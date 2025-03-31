How are things shaping up for Mid and North Derbyshire's non-league clubs?

Billy Heath hasn't been able to inspire his Alfreton Town side to a play-off place this time around.

We’re into the final month of the regular season in non-league football and things are hotting up across the board as teams fight for position.

Some are battling to go up, some are battling to stay up, and some are cruising towards mid-table security with their eyes firmly on the beach.

Here’s a run down of how things are looking for the teams on our patch down to step six.

Alfreton Town have spent the last few years pretty much as play-off certainties in National League North but the season hasn’t panned out quite so well this time.

Ilkeston's Jamie Walker will be hoping his side can break into the NPL Premier Division top five.

Billy Heath’s men have struggled for consistency this year and in what is a very tight table as always, they’ve been left behind by the sides to whom they usually stick pretty close and are sat in the bottom half of the table.

Thankfully for the Reds, they look like they won’t have to worry too much about going down as there is a healthy cushion between themselves and the bottom four, but going up won’t be an option either this time as a similar-sized gap keeps them out of the top seven, with the area around 11th-12th perhaps the best they may be able to hope for at this stage.

In the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the season is very much going to the wire but at different ends of the table.

Ilkeston Town remain hopeful of a play-off spot although recent results and the loss of star striker Tom Cursons have seen their form hit the buffers a little. Nevertheless, a good run between now and the end of the campaign could still see them sneak into the top five should Stockton Town and Ashton United slip up above them, those two sides their only realistic targets with the Robins currently five points off the play-off places with five games left.

Matlock Town are battling to stay up in the NPL Premier Division.

For Matlock Town, the campaign continues to be a nervous one, their poor start under Nicky Law still proving costly despite things having initially picked up under his replacement Ryan Cresswell.

Recent poor form saw Cresswell lose his job and with interim boss Adam Clayton now in charge until the end of the season, the Gladiators have five games to play and are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, although two good performances under Clayton so far will give them confidence.

In NPL Division One East, Belper Town are once again fighting hard for a play-off spot, that having eluded them in the final weeks of the last campaign.

Lee Attenborough has again overseen a season where the Nailers have remained there or thereabouts in the promotion hunt but with any side down to eighth place still in touching distance of the Nailers, they can’t afford any late season slip-ups.

Belper Town are once again fighting for a spot in the top five.

They won’t catch league leaders Cleethorpes Town, so the play-offs will be their only hope of going up, but there are still lots of thrills and spills to come in that particular pursuit.

On the edge of the patch, Long Eaton United are also looking good for the play-offs with their league, NPL Division One Midlands, having already been won by Quorn and United firmly settled in the top four.

Down to step five and Heanor Town have enjoyed a fine season in the United Counties League Premier North, alongside a terrific run to the quarter-finals of the FA Vase before they finally fell to Andover New Street.

The Lions are still very much in the promotion picture, albeit again their hopes will lie in the play-offs and with four games left they currently sit in fifth spot. A backlog of games thanks to their Vase run has been negotiated well and they’re in a four-way battle for the last two play-off places, with the top three teams looking nailed on, albeit not their final positions just yet.

Heanor Town have enjoyed a great season in the league and FA Vase.

In the same division, Belper United have too much to do now and won’t quite have enough to make the top five but again it’s been a positive season for a side that has had to groundshare with divisional rivals, and title contenders, Eastwood Community.

Also in that division, but at the other end, it’s looking tough for Shirebrook Town now as they sit bottom of the table and nine points adrift with four games to play, a recent change in manager following Rudy Funk’s departure not so far having done enough to galvanise their fortunes.

At step six, in UCL Division One, Clay Cross Town are in pole position for promotion to step five as they sit top of the tree by five points with four games to go.

Among those battling for the play-off places below them are Staveley Miners Welfare, who are fifth, and Pinxton who in their first season at step six are one point off the top five.

At the same level but in the Northern Counties East League Division One, Dronfield Town are the only representatives from our patch and are embroiled in a battle to stay up, a three-point deduction not having helped them as they now sit in the relegation zone, a point adrift with two games to play.