Hosiery Mills beat Holbrook Sports in injury-time
Visitors Holbrook Sports had become familiar opposition with a 4-0 home loss in the league cup two weeks ago and just before that a draw in the Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division South in Derbyshire so today would get the full collection of results with the Mills win.
It was not the best of starts with a half time deficit thanks to an Owen Nixon penalty after Mike Birkinshaw had been brought down just inside the box by Mills captain Tom Suter after 12 minutes.
With the slope to their advantage Mansfield pushed on in the second half but the equaliser was looking a distant dream until on 77 minutes Jake Johnson given some space 25 yards out drove home a glorious shot that beat visiting keeper Sam Linford.
The belief visibly rose in Mills play and you could see the visitors draining in confidence and it was Greaves who made them pay when he smashed home a high ball on the volley for a wonderful stoppage time winner. Cue scenes of joy and relief from players, the Mills bench and supporters that once again Mills could enjoy a winning Saturday.
The victory saw them leapfrog Sports and have a more comfortable mid table position.
Mills are next at home this Friday [18 October] at The Fieldings in a CMA League game versus Melbourne Dynamo with a 1945 kick off.
