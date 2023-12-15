Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And that is why everyone at Chesterfield is delighted that he has signed an extended contract until summer 2025.

The defender was set to be a free agent at the end of this season but not anymore. His new deal will take his time at the Blues to four years.

Coach Danny Webb said: “We are pleased for him. In his first season here he was probably not the main man in the backline under the previous manager. To be fair to the manager now he has made him his main man. I think he thrives in that role.

Jamie Grimes has signed a new contract. Picture: Tina Jenner

“I know that he does a lot for the club within the community and visits the schools and things like that. He is a good representative for the town and the club and he is a good player. I am pleased for him and it is great news for our supporters and hopefully he can lead us to the Promised Land this season.”

The 32-year-old has played every league game under manager Paul Cook and he could achieve a remarkable 100 consecuitve league starts later this season.

On the hard work Grimes does behind the scenes, Webb explained: "He is one of the first ones in, he does his work in the gym, trains like his life depends on it, encourages others in a positive way, doesn’t criticise, doesn’t dig people out in a negative fashion, he really leads by example in a positive manner. And he is a very nice lad and that is important to me personally. If you have got a nice person then that outweighs a lot. He is one of 20-odd players in our squad who is professional, is a good person and is very good at playing football. I don’t think it is any coincidence at the moment that we are in such a good place as a football club because of people like Grimesy.”

Grimes follows Liam Mandeville, Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough and Joe Quigley in signing new contracts recently.