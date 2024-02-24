Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Clean sheet number 10 keeps evading him but he couldn't have done much more to secure it this afternoon. Stuck out a big hand to deny Rodney early on and then saved twice more from Mitchell. Unlucky that his save fell to Mellor which made it 2-1. His handling was clean and he commanded his area. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
Steady first-half. Was he caught up field for Rochdale's equaliser? Put in some good tackles. Didn't see loads of him going forward. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tyrone Williams 6
Did some good old fashioned heading and clearing at times. Tried to force it with a couple of long passes in the first-half which didn't come off. Two more goals conceded will disappoint him. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
His passing was sharp and he hadn't been doing much wrong at all but there might be some questions about Rochdale's first goal which was soft. Photo: Tina Jenner