Liam Mandeville in action against Rochdale.Liam Mandeville in action against Rochdale.
'His crossing impressed' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Rochdale

Chesterfield let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Rochdale on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Feb 2024, 19:31 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Clean sheet number 10 keeps evading him but he couldn't have done much more to secure it this afternoon. Stuck out a big hand to deny Rodney early on and then saved twice more from Mitchell. Unlucky that his save fell to Mellor which made it 2-1. His handling was clean and he commanded his area.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

Photo: Tina Jenner

Steady first-half. Was he caught up field for Rochdale's equaliser? Put in some good tackles. Didn't see loads of him going forward.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Did some good old fashioned heading and clearing at times. Tried to force it with a couple of long passes in the first-half which didn't come off. Two more goals conceded will disappoint him.

3. Tyrone Williams 6

Photo: Tina Jenner

His passing was sharp and he hadn't been doing much wrong at all but there might be some questions about Rochdale's first goal which was soft.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

Photo: Tina Jenner

