'High quality' - our Chesterfield player ratings from win against Barrow

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
A clean sheet on his debut. Had very little to do in the first-half but he stood tall to deny Cameron one-on-one to make a crucial block after the break. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
His first competitive start in 10 months. Positive first-half. A couple of mistakes in possession after the break but that might have been down to tiredness. Hopefully can stay injury-free and string some games together now. Photo: Tom Morris
3. Chey Dunkley 8
Another one who had not played in a competitive game for 10 months but you would never have known. Looked a man of the match performance from minute one and that is how it panned out. Feels like a new signing. He didn't miss a header. He even cleaned out his own team-mates to win the ball in the air. Poor old Barrow striker Cameron will need a lie down in a dark room after today. One well-timed tackle late on got Chesterfield out of danger. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
Dunkley was immense and McFadzean was not far behind him. Mopped up plenty of times as the two bruisers gave Cameron no change. Wasn't afraid to mix it up and go longer at times from the back. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.