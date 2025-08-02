'High quality' - our Chesterfield player ratings from win against Barrow

3 . Chey Dunkley 8

Another one who had not played in a competitive game for 10 months but you would never have known. Looked a man of the match performance from minute one and that is how it panned out. Feels like a new signing. He didn't miss a header. He even cleaned out his own team-mates to win the ball in the air. Poor old Barrow striker Cameron will need a lie down in a dark room after today. One well-timed tackle late on got Chesterfield out of danger. Photo: Tina Jenner