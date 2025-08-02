Dilan Markanday celebrates his goal against Barrow. Picture: Tina Jennerplaceholder image
'High quality' - our Chesterfield player ratings from win against Barrow

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 19:19 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 19:22 BST
Chesterfield kicked-off the new season with a 1-0 win against Barrow.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A clean sheet on his debut. Had very little to do in the first-half but he stood tall to deny Cameron one-on-one to make a crucial block after the break.

1. Zach Hemming 7

A clean sheet on his debut. Had very little to do in the first-half but he stood tall to deny Cameron one-on-one to make a crucial block after the break.

His first competitive start in 10 months. Positive first-half. A couple of mistakes in possession after the break but that might have been down to tiredness. Hopefully can stay injury-free and string some games together now.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

His first competitive start in 10 months. Positive first-half. A couple of mistakes in possession after the break but that might have been down to tiredness. Hopefully can stay injury-free and string some games together now.

Another one who had not played in a competitive game for 10 months but you would never have known. Looked a man of the match performance from minute one and that is how it panned out. Feels like a new signing. He didn't miss a header. He even cleaned out his own team-mates to win the ball in the air. Poor old Barrow striker Cameron will need a lie down in a dark room after today. One well-timed tackle late on got Chesterfield out of danger.

3. Chey Dunkley 8

Another one who had not played in a competitive game for 10 months but you would never have known. Looked a man of the match performance from minute one and that is how it panned out. Feels like a new signing. He didn't miss a header. He even cleaned out his own team-mates to win the ball in the air. Poor old Barrow striker Cameron will need a lie down in a dark room after today. One well-timed tackle late on got Chesterfield out of danger.

Dunkley was immense and McFadzean was not far behind him. Mopped up plenty of times as the two bruisers gave Cameron no change. Wasn't afraid to mix it up and go longer at times from the back.

4. Kyle McFadzean 7

Dunkley was immense and McFadzean was not far behind him. Mopped up plenty of times as the two bruisers gave Cameron no change. Wasn't afraid to mix it up and go longer at times from the back.

