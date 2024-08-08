'He's got a chance' - Chesterfield team news for Swindon Town clash
The Spireites open their League Two account in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night (8pm) with a crowd of around 9,000 expected.
Grimes suffered a thigh injury last month in pre-season and was set to miss the visit of the Robins but he is back in training and could be selected. In his absence, Tom Naylor has partnered Chey Dunkley and they have struck-up a solid partnership so that is another option.
"There is a chance,” Danny Webb told the DT when asked about Grimes. “He did some light training yesterday and he is back in full training today. Tom Naylor has gone back there and been excellent. But tomorrow is a new game. I think you saw last year, the gaffer is not afraid of making changes even when we have been doing well.”
Summer signing Paddy Madden (calf) will start training in ‘three or four weeks’, Webb continued, but Ash Palmer (knee) is more long-term and will be months. Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) could also be out for some time as he weighs-up whether to have an operation or not.
Webb explained: "We have had some mixed news on Ryheem. I think there are two options facing Ryheem – operation or non operation, both carrying certain risks and benefits if that makes sense. We will fully support Ryheem on what decision he makes. If it is an operation that will be a good few months. There is a good argument for not having an operation and trusting the rehab or there is a good argument for having the operation and really dealing with the problem he has got. That will be up to Ryheem, the manager is very big on letting the players be in charge of their own destiny, it is their bodies. Either way, fingers crossed, that it is not a massive one like a season one.”
