'He's back!' Chesterfield player ratings from FA Cup win against Stevenage

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Nov 2025, 18:56 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 19:10 GMT
Chesterfield booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 away win at League One Stevenage.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield came under pressure in the first-half but Stevenage did not have a shot on target. However, Hemming made a smart stop from Kemp's drilled shot in the second-half and he made a superb match-winning save in the last seconds from Campbell's header. A welcome clean sheet.

1. Zach Hemming 8

Chesterfield came under pressure in the first-half but Stevenage did not have a shot on target. However, Hemming made a smart stop from Kemp's drilled shot in the second-half and he made a superb match-winning save in the last seconds from Campbell's header. A welcome clean sheet. Photo: Leila Coker

Photo Sales
Stevenage were dangerous down the wings so Daley-Campbell faced a tough test here. Booked midway through the second-half so he had to watch his step. One raid forward and cross was almost rewarded with an assist had Berry converted. Off on 84.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

Stevenage were dangerous down the wings so Daley-Campbell faced a tough test here. Booked midway through the second-half so he had to watch his step. One raid forward and cross was almost rewarded with an assist had Berry converted. Off on 84. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Made a slow-ish start in possession and gave everyone a scare when he was involved in a possible penalty shout for the hosts following a tussle with Reid. Booked early after the break and almost netted what would have been a freakish own goal at the death as his attempted headed clearance smacked the crossbar. But there were some good bits of defending amongst all of that as well.

3. Chey Dunkley 7

Made a slow-ish start in possession and gave everyone a scare when he was involved in a possible penalty shout for the hosts following a tussle with Reid. Booked early after the break and almost netted what would have been a freakish own goal at the death as his attempted headed clearance smacked the crossbar. But there were some good bits of defending amongst all of that as well. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Dealt with a couple of dangerous crosses into the box early on with some timely interventions and that set the tone for what was a battling and spirited display. Seemed to be in the right place to clear his lines on several occasions.

4. Kyle McFadzean 8

Dealt with a couple of dangerous crosses into the box early on with some timely interventions and that set the tone for what was a battling and spirited display. Seemed to be in the right place to clear his lines on several occasions. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
