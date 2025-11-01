Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 8
Chesterfield came under pressure in the first-half but Stevenage did not have a shot on target. However, Hemming made a smart stop from Kemp's drilled shot in the second-half and he made a superb match-winning save in the last seconds from Campbell's header. A welcome clean sheet. Photo: Leila Coker
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
Stevenage were dangerous down the wings so Daley-Campbell faced a tough test here. Booked midway through the second-half so he had to watch his step. One raid forward and cross was almost rewarded with an assist had Berry converted. Off on 84. Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Made a slow-ish start in possession and gave everyone a scare when he was involved in a possible penalty shout for the hosts following a tussle with Reid. Booked early after the break and almost netted what would have been a freakish own goal at the death as his attempted headed clearance smacked the crossbar. But there were some good bits of defending amongst all of that as well. Photo: Chesterfield FC
4. Kyle McFadzean 8
Dealt with a couple of dangerous crosses into the box early on with some timely interventions and that set the tone for what was a battling and spirited display. Seemed to be in the right place to clear his lines on several occasions. Photo: Chesterfield FC