Spireites are three points off the pace and fighting hard to gatecrash the top seven.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Spireites having regained some form after a bad patch when injuries bit hard.

And at this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now, while new leaders Doncaster are peaking at the right time.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of 23 April).

1 . Port Vale 10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21

2 . Chesterfield 10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18

3 . Doncaster Rovers 10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17