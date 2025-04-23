Notts County have seen their automatic promotion hopes slip away after a dip in form.Notts County have seen their automatic promotion hopes slip away after a dip in form.
Here's who is in form and in freefall around League Two right now - where Chesterfield, Grimsby Town, Colchester United, Salford City and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
The promotion hopes of Spireites is hanging in the balance right now.

Spireites are three points off the pace and fighting hard to gatecrash the top seven.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Spireites having regained some form after a bad patch when injuries bit hard.

And at this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now, while new leaders Doncaster are peaking at the right time.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of 23 April).

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21

1. Port Vale

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18

2. Chesterfield

10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18 Photo: Tina Jenner

10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17

3. Doncaster Rovers

10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17 Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17

4. Barrow

10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17 Photo: Getty Images

