A cracking win at West Brom was dulled a touch after wins for their relegation rivals left the Rams out of the danger zone on goal difference only.

But it's been a remarkable effort to even be out of the drop zone at this stage of the season after Derby looked dead and buried after a woeful run of defeats under Paul Warne.

Rivals Plymouth and Luton have also been picked up wins of late with the relegation tussle set to go right down to the wire.

So who are the best and worst teams in the Championship right now? Here we look at the form table from the last ten games. (Form guide provided by stats on transfermrkt.co.uk and correct as of 24 April).

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

1 . Burnley 10 8 2 0 18:6 12 26 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Swansea City 10 6 2 2 11:6 5 20 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United 10 5 4 1 18:8 10 19 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales