It's two teams from four for promotion to the Premier League and four teams from six who will be relegated to League One as the Championship season hots up.It's two teams from four for promotion to the Premier League and four teams from six who will be relegated to League One as the Championship season hots up.
It's two teams from four for promotion to the Premier League and four teams from six who will be relegated to League One as the Championship season hots up.

Here's where every team in the Championship is expected to finish, including Derby County, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:16 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 14:58 GMT
It’s shaping up to be a thrilling closing few months of the Championship season.

It’s two from Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland for spots in next season’s Premier League.

At the wrong end of the table just six points split the bottom six as the race to beat relegation hots up.

So who is going up and who is going down? This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets – is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

102pts (+51)

1. Leeds United

102pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+32)

2. Sheffield United

89pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+23)

3. Sunderland

83pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+12)

4. Watford

83pts (+12) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountySheffield UnitedLeeds UnitedSheffield WednesdayPremier LeagueSunderlandBurnley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice