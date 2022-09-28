In fact their crowds have been that good it has seen six National League clubs actually get bigger crowds than a number of clubs two divisions above them.

Spireites average crowd of 6,870 is better than 10 clubs currently playing in League One, and is more than double the crowds of Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield are joined by Wrexham, Notts County, Southend, Oldham and York City in our alternative looking table, with Wrexham even having a bigger average attendance than big League One club such as Peterborough United and MK Dons.

Here is how the alternative table would look.

The figures are correct to Wednesday September 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website

1. Derby County Average crowd: 27.691

2. Sheffield Wednesday Average crowd: 24.876

3. Ipswich Town Average crowd: 24.911

4. Bolton Wanderers Average crowd: 18.949