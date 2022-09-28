News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's average crowd this season is bigger than ten teams playing in League One.

Here's where Chesterfield, Wrexham, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Southend United would be in a combined League One/National League table based on average attendances

The National League’s promotion chasers have seen some cracking crowds so far.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:12 am

In fact their crowds have been that good it has seen six National League clubs actually get bigger crowds than a number of clubs two divisions above them.

Spireites average crowd of 6,870 is better than 10 clubs currently playing in League One, and is more than double the crowds of Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield are joined by Wrexham, Notts County, Southend, Oldham and York City in our alternative looking table, with Wrexham even having a bigger average attendance than big League One club such as Peterborough United and MK Dons.

Here is how the alternative table would look.

The figures are correct to Wednesday September 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website

1. Derby County

Average crowd: 27.691

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Average crowd: 24.876

3. Ipswich Town

Average crowd: 24.911

4. Bolton Wanderers

Average crowd: 18.949

