Here's what the National League would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Chesterfield, Barnet, Solihull Moors, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale would sit in the table - picture gallery
Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
In the actual National table, Chesterfield are romping away at the top, with a more competitive race for the lower play-off places developing.
But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?
Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk
1 / 6