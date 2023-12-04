News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield have won 45 points at the 60 minute mark this season.Chesterfield have won 45 points at the 60 minute mark this season.
Chesterfield have won 45 points at the 60 minute mark this season.

Here's what the National League would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Chesterfield, Barnet, Solihull Moors, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale would sit in the table - picture gallery

Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT

In the actual National table, Chesterfield are romping away at the top, with a more competitive race for the lower play-off places developing.

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

You can get the latest Spireites news, here.

21 13 6 2 29:12 17 45

1. Chesterfield - 45pts

21 13 6 2 29:12 17 45 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
22 11 6 5 22:18 4 39

2. Solihull Moors - 39pts

22 11 6 5 22:18 4 39 Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
23 10 7 6 23:15 8 37

3. Bromley - 37pts

23 10 7 6 23:15 8 37 Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
21 10 6 5 25:15 10 36

4. Altrincham - 36pts

21 10 6 5 25:15 10 36 Photo: John Peters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldRochdaleSpireites