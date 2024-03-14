Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United.Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United.
Here's some of our best snaps of Chesterfield FC fans supporting the boys over the last 20 years as Spireites gear up for a promotion party

Spireites could finally seal a long-awaited return to the Football League this weekend if results go their way.
And the fans will be there in big numbers and ready to party if Spireites end their long exile in the National League.

It’s been an up and down time for the club over the last two decades, but the loyal fans have always been there through thick and thin.

We’ve seen promotions, relegations, Wembley visits, a ground change and the club fighting for its very survival.

Take a look at this gallery capturing just some of those moments and see if you can spot anyone you know.

We’d love to see your pics celebrating promotion. Send your images to [email protected]

Get more Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield fans in fancy dress look on during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Preston North End.

1. Preston - 2015

Chesterfield fans in fancy dress look on during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Preston North End. Photo: Getty

Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United.

2. Wembley - 2014

Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United. Photo: Getty

A young Chesterfield fan looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium.

3. Wembley - 2014

A young Chesterfield fan looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Getty

A young Chesterfield fan waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

4. Wembley - 2014

A young Chesterfield fan waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium in 2014. Photo: Getty

