Chesterfield’s squad is now said to be worth just over £800,000.

That is according to figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which gives the squad a value of £813,000.

Here’s how that value compares to every other side in the National League.

Let us know what you think of those figures, and if it is a fair reflection, via our social media channels. Valuations run from lowest to highest.

1 . Southend United No value given. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2 . Dorking Wanderers £42,790 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Barnet £149,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales