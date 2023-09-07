Here's how much Chesterfield's squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Solihull Moors, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery
Chesterfield’s squad is now said to be worth just over £800,000.
That is according to figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which gives the squad a value of £813,000.
Here’s how that value compares to every other side in the National League.
Let us know what you think of those figures, and if it is a fair reflection, via our social media channels. Valuations run from lowest to highest.
