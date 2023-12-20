News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield have an average gate of 7,596 this season.Chesterfield have an average gate of 7,596 this season.
Chesterfield have an average gate of 7,596 this season.

Here's how Chesterfield's average crowds compare to League Two clubs and where Spireites rank against Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra

All being well Spireites are heading to League Two next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT

The National League’s recent champions have more than risen to the challenge of the Football League – both on and off the field.

Stockport County and Wrexham are two of the best supported teams in League Two right now, a trend that Chesterfield are likely to follow.

But just would were Spireites sit in a League Two table based on average crowds this season?

Here we bring you the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get all the latest Spireites news, here.

17,694

1. Bradford City

17,694 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10,105

2. Wrexham

10,105 Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
11,355

3. Notts County

11,355 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
8,978

4. Stockport County

8,978 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoSpireitesChesterfieldDoncaster RoversMansfield TownFootball LeagueNational LeagueWrexham