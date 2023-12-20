All being well Spireites are heading to League Two next season.

The National League’s recent champions have more than risen to the challenge of the Football League – both on and off the field.

Stockport County and Wrexham are two of the best supported teams in League Two right now, a trend that Chesterfield are likely to follow.

But just would were Spireites sit in a League Two table based on average crowds this season?

Here we bring you the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.