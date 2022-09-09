3. Will Evans

Will Evans played 102 times for Spireites. He is perhaps best known for his role in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Ebbsfleet United On 5 January 2019 . Evans levelled the game after Chesterfield were 3-0 down. He then had to go in goal for Chesterfield when Callum Burton was sent off in the 95th minute and saved the resulting penalty following the dismissal.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD:AH Pix