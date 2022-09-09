News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortune tries to get on the end of a long ball during the last match between the two sides on 19/04/19.

Here's how Chesterfield lined-up the last time they faced Gateshead

This is how Chesterfield lined up the last time they faced Gateshead – and there’s a few names you may well have forgotten.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:00 am

That game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Spireites following a Steven Rigg penalty.

Spireites ended that season in a lowly 15th spot as the rebuild from Football League relegation continued.

But it was a season to forget for Gateshead who were relegated to the National League North following an appeal after they were initially suspended from the National League.

The financially troubled club were first suspended after breaking financial rules and could have been made to play outside the fifth or sixth tier after being refused a licence.

But, having got new owners, Gateshead were demoted just one level.

1. Shwan Jalal

Jalal joined Chesterfield in May 2018 and went on to play 54 times for Spireites.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD:AH Pix

2. Bradley Barry

Bradley Barry joined Spireites from Swindon Town but left to join Barrow when his contract expired.

Photo: Gareth Williams:AH Pix

3. Will Evans

Will Evans played 102 times for Spireites. He is perhaps best known for his role in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Ebbsfleet United On 5 January 2019 . Evans levelled the game after Chesterfield were 3-0 down. He then had to go in goal for Chesterfield when Callum Burton was sent off in the 95th minute and saved the resulting penalty following the dismissal.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD:AH Pix

4. Haydn Hollis

Haydn Hollis became a decent servant to the club having played 84 times over the course of a three year spell with the club. He left to join Ebbsfleet United in the summer.

Photo: Rachel Atkins:AH Pix

