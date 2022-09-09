Here's how Chesterfield lined-up the last time they faced Gateshead
This is how Chesterfield lined up the last time they faced Gateshead – and there’s a few names you may well have forgotten.
That game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Spireites following a Steven Rigg penalty.
Spireites ended that season in a lowly 15th spot as the rebuild from Football League relegation continued.
But it was a season to forget for Gateshead who were relegated to the National League North following an appeal after they were initially suspended from the National League.
The financially troubled club were first suspended after breaking financial rules and could have been made to play outside the fifth or sixth tier after being refused a licence.
But, having got new owners, Gateshead were demoted just one level.
