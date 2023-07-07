Chesterfield’s kit for the new season is out and on sale.

It certainly offers a different look to the kit of a bygone era of the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s show as this gallery of pre-season squad pictures show.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to pick out these gems. Take a look and see how many players you can remember and see if you can pick out your favourite players and club legends from down the decades.

And if you fancy getting the new kit, here’s how you can do it via the club website.

1 . Chesterfield FC - August 1965 The Chesterfield FC team ahead of the 1965/66 season. bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore. Photo: P Turton Copyright Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield FC - 1961 bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield FC - 1962 bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford Photo: P Turton Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield FC - 1963 bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith Photo: National World Photo Sales

