Here's how Chesterfield FC's kit has evolved down the decades as these cracking pre-season squad pictures between the 1960's and 1980's show

Chesterfield’s kit for the new season is out and on sale.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

It certainly offers a different look to the kit of a bygone era of the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s show as this gallery of pre-season squad pictures show.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to pick out these gems. Take a look and see how many players you can remember and see if you can pick out your favourite players and club legends from down the decades.

And if you fancy getting the new kit, here’s how you can do it via the club website.

Get all the latest Spireites news here.

The Chesterfield FC team ahead of the 1965/66 season. bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore.

1. Chesterfield FC - August 1965

The Chesterfield FC team ahead of the 1965/66 season. bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore. Photo: P Turton Copyright

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears.

2. Chesterfield FC - 1961

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford

3. Chesterfield FC - 1962

bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford Photo: P Turton

bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith

4. Chesterfield FC - 1963

bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith Photo: National World

