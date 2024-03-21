Spireites have been forced to wait that little bit longer after midweek defeat at FC Halifax Town.

But they will deservedly be crowned National League champions at the weekend with a point at home to Borehamwood.

It will signal a return to some great days for the club following tireless work on and off the field in recent years to get the club back where it belongs.

And title celebrations were also in the air 10 years ago when Paul Cook masterminded winning the League Two title.

Cook’s men had trailed to Fleetwood at half-time, before goals from Sam Hird and Gary Roberts saw Spireites get their hands on the League Two trophy as deserved champions.

It was a day no-one who loves Spireites will forget as they watched Paul Cook’s superb side cap a wonderful season. It’s fair to say it was a day that the players also enjoyed.

The Spireites players also enjoyed the taste of success in the early 1980’s after lifting the Anglo Scottish Cup and the Fourth Division trophies.

Chesterfield know that winning feeling at Wembley after victory over Bury in the 1994/95 Third Division play-off final and Swindon Town in the JPT in 2012.

Tell us your memories of these great days via our social media channels

You can get more Spireites news, here.

1 . Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Fans celebrate and invade the pitch. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Fans celebrate with Eoin Doyle. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Is this you in this picture? Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales