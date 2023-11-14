News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Gary Roberts celebrates after Chesterfield won the League 2 Championship in 2013/14.Gary Roberts celebrates after Chesterfield won the League 2 Championship in 2013/14.
Gary Roberts celebrates after Chesterfield won the League 2 Championship in 2013/14.

Here's 21 thrilling pictures of Chesterfield FC's fans and players celebrating winning the 2013/14 League Two title

Spireites fans packed the stands – and then flooded the pitch in triumph in May 2014.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Dec 2021, 15:38 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT

Paul Cook’s men had trailed to Fleetwood at half-time, before goals from Sam Hird and Gary Roberts saw Spireites get their hands on the League Two trophy as deserved champions.

It was a day no-one who loves Spireites will forget as they watched Paul Cook’s superb side cap a wonderful season. It’s fair to say it was a day that the players also enjoyed.

But who can you spot in our gallery from that day?

Tell us your memories of that great day via our social media channels

You can get more Spireites news, here.

Fans celebrate and invade the pitch.

1. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Fans celebrate and invade the pitch. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Fans celebrate with Eoin Doyle.

2. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Fans celebrate with Eoin Doyle. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Is this you in this picture?

3. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Is this you in this picture? Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
The Proact (as was) pitch looking more like a dance floor than football pitch.

4. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

The Proact (as was) pitch looking more like a dance floor than football pitch. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoPaul CookFleetwood