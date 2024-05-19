But back in March 2019 it was a National League game and a good one at that.

It ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw between Bromley and Chesterfield. It saw a frantic end to the game with Scott Boden levelling the game in the 82 minutes.

JJ Hooper scored what looked like to be a winner with two minutes to go, before Joe Rowley rescued a point in stoppage time to send the fans home happy.

We also head back to a game against Notts County at Meadow Lane, a fixture that will be eagerly-awaited next season,

Our match photographer captured these fans in the stands. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3 Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

