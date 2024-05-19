Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

Here's 21 pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying games against new League Two opponents Bromley and Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 09:11 BST
It will be a League Two fixture next season.

But back in March 2019 it was a National League game and a good one at that.

It ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw between Bromley and Chesterfield. It saw a frantic end to the game with Scott Boden levelling the game in the 82 minutes.

JJ Hooper scored what looked like to be a winner with two minutes to go, before Joe Rowley rescued a point in stoppage time to send the fans home happy.

We also head back to a game against Notts County at Meadow Lane, a fixture that will be eagerly-awaited next season,

Our match photographer captured these fans in the stands. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

You can get the latest Chesterfield FC news here.

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

1. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019. Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

2. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019. Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

3. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019. Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

4. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019. Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldBromleyNotts CountyNational League